Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ Travels to Ecuador

MISTCO’s Melek ‘A Mother’s Struggle’ will debut on Ecuavisa in Ecuador on January 25, after having successfully aired in Peru, Spain, and U.S. Hispanic.

The drama series follows Melek (Nehir Erdoğan), a powerful woman who is willing to sacrifice everything for her children and stop at nothing to protect them.

“Melek is one of the most powerful women’s stories in our library and was loved by audiences, especially in Latin America,” says MISTCO managing director Aysegul Tuzun, “the story is set in one of Turkey’s most beautiful cities, Gaziantep, and it’s a visual feast with high production quality and acting.”