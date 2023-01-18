Lisa Joy to Preside over Series Mania’s International Jury

At a reception held last night at the French Consulate in Los Angeles, Series Mania founder and general director, Laurence Herszberg, and artistic director Frederic Lavigne announced that Emmy-nominated writer, director and producer Lisa Joy has been selected as jury president for this year’s Series Mania Festival and its International Competition. The festival runs March 17-24 in Lille, France; the industry arm of the festival, Series Mania Forum, will be held March 21-23, with the Lille Dialogues set for March 23.

Joy will be in Lille, along with other jury members who will be announced shortly, and will award the Grand prize for best series, as well as the prizes for best actress, best actor, and best writing. Additional awards will also be presented during the closing night ceremony on March 24.

Joy is best known as the co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer of the HBO science-fiction drama series Westworld. She recently produced The Peripheral, the series adaptation of William Gibson’s 2014 sci-fi thriller novel, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Gary Carr for Amazon, and she’s currently in production on Fallout, a TV series based on the best-selling video game franchise, starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, also for Amazon.

“We are very pleased to be announcing here in Los Angeles that the multi-talented, remarkably versatile, Lisa Joy will be our jury president for the upcoming edition of Series Mania. Lisa’s experience and passion for creating complex and big canvas stories, coupled with her many credits including the highly successful drama series Westworld, make her the perfect choice to be leading our international jury. We look forward to welcoming her to Lille,” commented Herszberg.