RAI Debuts ‘Elena’s Postcard’

Italy’s Rai will premiere La Cartolina di Elena (Elena’s Postcard) on Friday, January 27, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, on Rai 3 and Rai Gulp.

The 30-minute animation/live-action special is produced by Stand by me in association with Rai Kids, animation by Lynx Multimedia Factory, and direction by Raffaele Androsiglio.

The special tells the story of Elena Colombo, a Jewish young girl from Turin who, after spending a carefree childhood, was deported to Auschwitz and died on the same day she arrived at the concentration camp, on April 10, 1944. She was 10 years and 10 months old.

A special preview screening will be held on January 20 at Cinema Farnese in Rome.