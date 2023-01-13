Global Agency’s ‘Never Let Go’ Gets Romanian Adaptation

Global Agency’s drama series Never Let Go has been adapted in Romania with the title Lia, My Husband’s Wife, debuting on Antena 1 on January 12.

The series, produced by Dream Film Production for Antena 1, tells the sweeping love story between a man and two women and has the hallmarks of a classic drama series, combining revenge, tragedy, passion and love.

Lia is a 20-year-old woman who, following the loss of her father, has to give up her dream of attending a famous ballet school in Moscow. The role is played by Ana Bodea, a former ballerina who graduated from the Bolshoi Ballet School in Moscow.

Global Agency licenses the series internationally.