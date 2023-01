Federation Reps Calt Distribution’s Catalogue

Federation Studios’ distribution division has added the lineup of its subsidiary, Calt Distribution, the international sales branch of Robin & Co., to its catalogue.

In addition, Lucile Avezard, formerly International sales manager for Calt Distribution, has joined the Federation Studios’ sales division, co-headed by Monica Levy and Guillaume Pommier.

Calt Distribution is the winner of Unifrance Audiovisual Export Award with Legacy, a documentary directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand. Other Robin & Co. titles include Kaamelott and Camera Café.

The merge of Federation and Calt’s distribution divisions is a significant milestone in the collaboration between Federation Studios and its subsidiary Robin & Co (Jean-Yves Robin’s group), after joining forces in February 2022.