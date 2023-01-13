‘Demand Africa’ on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

The Africa Channel’s Demand Africa, the streaming destination for original and acquired content from Africa and the global Black Diaspora, has launched its premium SVoD service as a channel now available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to extend the reach of Demand Africa as part of our new agreement with Amazon’s Prime Video Channels. This launch is in line with the growing interest by American audiences in African and global Black diaspora content giving each of us a lens into new cultures, stories, and experiences,” said Chris Eckman, SVP of Operations and OTT Services of The Africa Channel, which owns and operates Demand Africa as a separate, standalone service that complements its other business units.

Prime Video members will be able to access Demand Africa’s selection of Black and African films from Nollywood, across Africa, and other parts of the world. The channel features over hundreds of original and acquired premium programming from the world’s top producers of African content, including Viacom, Mnet, ETV, SABC, Canal +, and FilmOne, combined with quality African American content from top distributors across the U.S.