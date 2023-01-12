Warner Bros. Discovery-Amazon Prime Video Deal in France

Warner Bros. Discovery has signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video to launch new offer ‘Warner Pass’ in France. Under the deal, HBO content plus 12 channels, including Warner TV, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, will be available on the Amazon platform in France from March 2023.

“We are thrilled to agree to a new partnership with Prime Video in France,” said Pierre Branco, general manager for France, Benelux and Africa at Warner Bros. Discovery. “The launch of the ‘Warner Pass’ is great news for the French audience as our fans will be able to access all HBO series and our 12 television channels with a single subscription.”