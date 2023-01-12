‘Italia’s Got Talent’ Lands on Disney+

The next edition of Italia’s Got Talent will land for the first time on streaming service Disney+ after 13 years on Sky Italia. The talent show, produced by Fremantle Italia, will be a Disney+ original series.

Created in 2006, the format has been adapted in 72 countries and reached 1 billion viewers globally. The Italian version is the first Got Talent format to be available on a streamer in Europe.

The Italian edition has 12 seasons under its belt, with more than 1,270 contestants showcasing their talents in all kinds of disciplines.

Italia’s Got Talent is licensed by FremantleMedia.