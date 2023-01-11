Vince McMahon Returns to WWE

Vince McMahon, the 77-year-old former CEO of WWE and majority owner of the event group, is returning to the company as executive chairman.

His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned as chairwoman and co-CEO. Nick Khan, formerly co-CEO alongside Stephanie, will now serve as the sole CEO. Reportedly, the elder McMahon wants to pursue a sale of the group, that now generates $1 billion in revenues.

Vince McMahon left the post of WWE’s CEO last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct.