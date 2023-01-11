Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came to Me’ to Open Berlinale

The 73rd Berlin International Film Festival will open on February 16, 2023 with the world premiere of the U.S. production She Came to Me. The romantic comedy, by director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller, boasts a cast of international stars that includes Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway.

The feature is about love in all its forms ,and weaves together the tales of a cast of characters living in New York City. Composer Steven Lauddem (Peter Dinklage) is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers is much more than he bargained for, or imagined.

She Came to Me will screen out of competition as a Berlinale Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

Photo courtesy of Peter Dinklage © Protagonist Pictures