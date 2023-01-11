Inter Medya Sends ‘The Girl of the Green Valley’ to P.R. and Chile

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series The Girl of the Green Valley to Puerto Rico’s WAPA and Chile’s Canal 13.

The first episode of the series, which premiered on WAPA on January 9 with the title Melissa, reached a share of 46 percent and topped the rating charts in Puerto Rico.

“With both its production quality and its story, The Girl of the Green Valley is one of the most promising series that we have in our catalog. In addition to being very happy to announce the agreements we have signed, it is a great pleasure for us to see that the series is loved by audiences with its first episode in Puerto Rico,“ said VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions at Inter Medya, Beatriz Cea Okan.

The series, inspired by the beloved book Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery, is produced by Yesil Yapim and stars Beren Gökyıldız.