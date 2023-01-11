Global Agency’s ‘Lonely Hearts’ on FOX in Turkey

Global Agency’s drama series Lonely Hearts premiered on January 9 in access prime time in Turkey and will be aired daily on FOX.

The series tells the story of two couples passionately in love but torn in different directions by the dramatic conflicts that run through their families. Though Ayda and Teoman are smitten when they first meet, destiny conspires against them and they must wait three years for a second chance at romance.

Lonely Hearts is produced by Bros Film, Dentsu and Mavi Yapim. Leading cast members are Serkan Melikoğlu, Taygun Sungar, Bengü Gürses, Sena Sahin, Furkan Kapsiz, and Elif Gülhan.