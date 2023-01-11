All3Media to Distribute ‘The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty’

All3Media International will handle global distribution for Optomen’s two-part specialty documentary series The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty.

Launching on the U.K.’s Channel 4 last week, the series lifts the lid on the story of how the Kardashians worked to exploit every potential setback and turn these into money-making opportunities. The series presents a balanced account of how they became one of the world’s most recognized brands, changed the face of social media and achieved stratospheric wealth.

The documentary also features contributors including The Hills reality TV stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt, People magazine editor Larry Hacket, and E! Founder Larry Namer, amongst a raft of other journalists, TV executives and the Kardashian’s managers.