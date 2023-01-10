NAB Show to Debut Programming Conference

NAB Show will host a new conference, presented by TVNewsCheck, entitled “Programming Everywhere: The Content Event for Linear, Streaming and Syndication” on April 15, 2023, at NAB Show in Las Vegas. The day-long event features panel discussions, programming showcases and networking opportunities.

“Programming Everywhere” gathers industry leaders to talk about the evolving business of content creation and distribution, with a focus on new development, reinventing local and national news and extending media brands on streaming.

“The abundance of content in media and entertainment has never been greater, nor has the demand for high quality assets that serve today’s multi-platform needs,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “We are thrilled to partner with TVNewsCheck to delve more deeply into the programming side of the business at NAB Show, where creative content and advanced technology take center stage.”

TV station group senior executives, programming, news and marketing leaders, syndicated programming executives, and technology and streaming media leaders will take on issues such as the changing economics of syndicated programming, the relationship between FAST channels and the evolution of broadcasting, transforming television news and strategies for building a programming everywhere business.

The NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas on April 15-19, 2023.