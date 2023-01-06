Tourism Ireland Launches Int’l TV Fund

Tourism Ireland has revealed details for applications for its 2023 International Programming Ireland Fund, now in its third year. Producers of high-quality international programming that feature or are made on the island of Ireland are being invited to submit proposals for evaluation by March 17, 2023 with a view to securing part funding for the successful applications.

Targeted at the U.K., U.S. and Europe as key markets in 2023, projects with a confirmed European broadcaster attached are of particular interest particularly in Germany, France, but also, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands and The Nordics. Projects that are at a sufficiently advanced stage of development will be considered ahead of the March deadline, if they meet the criteria.

Yvonne Pilkington, former Format Sales and Production chief at NBCU International Studios, will oversee this year’s fund management and pre-selection.

A total of €1,386,000 has been allocated for 2023, with Tourism Ireland expecting to invest in 10-12 projects which have already secured international broadcaster and/or distributor support. Funding will be allocated to a varying level according to the project, with Tourism Ireland’s investment capped at €200,000 per project and up to fifty percent of the production budget.