Roku Launches Own TV Line

At CES 2023, the Las Vegas tech event currently running January 5-7, Roku announced the launch of its own branded smart TV sets.

The streaming-oriented sets will allow better control on the way users access streaming apps and are set to arrive in spring. This trend is becoming popular with other makers of streaming boxes, such as Amazon and Comcast, which have launched their own smart TVs.

Roku TV sets will range from 24 to 75-inches and will be priced at $119 for the low-end Roku Select, and $999 for the high-end Roku Plus series.