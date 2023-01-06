Cineworld Registers Box Office Slump

Movie-theater chain Cineworld (which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S.) reported lower than expected box office receipts in 2022.

The world second-largest cinema chain’s average number of admission from September 2022 to December 2022 was 37 percent lower than expected. Specifically, in December 2022, box office number was 44 percent less than projected.

Nonetheless, Cineworld’s market share has improved reaching 17.3 percent (from 16.8 percent), and the group managed to make more money per person by 15 percent.