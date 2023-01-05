Toonz and ELE Partner on ‘Drac and Skeletons’

Toonz Media Group has partnered with India’s ELE Animations to co-produce animated series Drac and Skeletons. The series targets 4-to 7-year-old children and will be produced in 2D digital format in two versions — English and Hindi.

Drac and Skeletons follows the adventures of two netherworld rivals trying to outwit each other as three prankster skeletons take refuge at Count Dracula Junior’s castle, only to stay there forever.

Toonz will have the exclusive distribution rights to exploit the series in all media and platforms (including L&M rights) worldwide, except Ireland. ELE Animations will undertake the responsibility for the entire animation production of the series.