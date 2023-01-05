‘Mangia Quebec’ To Premiere Tonight on TLN

Six-part TLN original docuseries Mangia Quebec premieres tonight on TLN TV. Produced in collaboration with Riverbank Pictures, the series explores multiculturalism in Quebec through the lens of the province’s diverse culinary traditions.

Renowned Montreal chef and restaurateur Michele Forgione travels to six communities across the region to meet Italian Canadian families that share their inspiring stories, traditions, and passion for food. From sugar shacks to eggplant and tomato fields, local buffalo mozzarella, and the best bagels in the world, the docuseries takes viewers on a delicious and fun tour of La Belle Province.

While celebrating the influence of Italian cooking on Québécoise cuisine, Mangia Quebec showcases the important cultural contributions Italians have made to the province.