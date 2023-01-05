‘Lucky Dog’ S10 to Premiere on January 7

Lucky Dog, the Emmy-winning pet show airing weekends on CBS and produced by Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), will begin its 10th season on January 7.

Lucky Dog is hosted by husband-and-wife team Eric and Rashi Khanna Wiese and sponsored by Blue Buffalo. In each episode the Wieses rescue a shelter dog, rehab and train it, then find it the perfect new forever home. The series draws nearly 1.2 million total weekly viewers.

The new season will feature its 200th dog rescued and introduced to a new home – a terrier mix named Benny, found as a stray on the streets of Los Angeles.

Joining in the 10th-season celebration will be Miranda Cosgrove, host and co-executive producer of the CBS show Mission Unstoppable. The series, also produced by HMPG, inspires young women to enter careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Cosgrove will make a crossover appearance, joining later this season for a special episode in which her own dog will get expert training.