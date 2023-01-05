FOX and News Corp Renew NYC Leases

Fox Corp. and News Corp. have renewed the leases of their New York City offices for another 20 years by signing long-term extensions. Both companies are controlled by the Murdoch’s family, but are separate entities and have separate leases.

Last October the family proposed to merge the two media companies after 10 years of being separated. Each company’s board has now set up a committee to review the merge.

Fox Corp. owns FOX network, local TV stations, FOX News, and Tubi streaming service. News Corp. owns The Wall Street Journal, book publisher HarperCollins, and news organizations in the U.K. and Australia.