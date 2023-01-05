Cinedigm Strikes U.S. Deal with Cirque du Soleil

Cinedigm has signed an exclusive agreement with Cirque du Soleil to bring nearly 30 hours of live show performances, documentaries, and acrobatic content to AVOD, FAST and TVOD platforms across the U.S.

Beginning March 2023, Cinedigm will feature blocks of Cirque du Soleil content on its streaming service Cineverse, along with Dove Channel, Docurama, and AsianCrush, in addition to releasing select content to its third-party platform partners. Cirque du Soleil plans on expanding its content offering by adding new series and show-based programs throughout 2023.

Cirque du Soleil’s content library features several full-length Cirque du Soleil show performances such as Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities, Volta, Luzia, Amaluna, and Kooza. Documentaries include Mystère – The Mystère of Mystère, Luzia – The Story of an Encounter to Alegría – A Wind of Change and Crystal – Gliding Higher. The content package also includes a variety of Cirque du Soleil masterclasses, 60-minute and Best Of Acrobatic specials.