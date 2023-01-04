Channel 4 Privatization to Be Scrapped

The U.K. culture secretary, Michelle Donelan, has recommended the government drop its plans to privatize Channel 4, according to a leaked letter (tweeted by The News Agents). A package of measures to support sustainability should be introduced instead, including the potential to produce programming in-house.

“The government will work closely with the independent production sector to consider what steps are necessary to ensure that Channel 4’s important role in driving investment into the sector especially in the newest, smallest and most innovative producers – is safeguarded … This will be a gradual change and safeguards will include increasing the level of Channel 4’s independent production quota, which is currently set at 25 percent of programs; and potentially introducing specific protections for smaller independent producers,” the letter stated.

The plan to sell the government-owned channel for a possible £1.5 billion had faced opposition from much of the TV industry.