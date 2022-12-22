Rive Gauche TV Files for Chapter 11

On December 19, 2022 Los Angeles-based Rive Gauche Television filed for Chapter 11 protection in the District of Central California. In the filing, the company reports assets of $50M-$100M and liabilities of $10M-$50M. Jupiter Entertainment, Discovery Networks, AMC and TBS are among the creditors.

Rive Gauche Television is the sister production company of indie comic book publisher Aftershock Comics, that merged with Rive Gauche in 2020. Aftershock also filed for Chapter 11.

Rive Gauche was run by Jon Kramer and Lee Kramer, and is the company behind popular cable programs such as The Dog Whisperer and Homicide Hunter.