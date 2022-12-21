Spirit Studios Inks Double Deal with Ch. 4

U.K.’s indie Spirit Studios has signed a deal for two digital first commissions for Channel 4’s digital channels.

The first is six-part comedy series Funraisers, which features comedian (and former charity shop manager) Tom Ward (pictured), who invites two up-and-coming comedic talents or influencers to join him in his charity shop HQ, where he will assign them anarchic, nerve-testing tasks.

The second commission is ten-episode factual true crime series Outsmarting…, in which individuals who once outsmarted kidnappers, con artists and all manner of people who meant them harm, reveal their riveting stories.

Both shows will be produced for multiple Channel 4 social channels including Channel 4.0 on YouTube, Facebook, Snap, Instagram and TikTok.