GMA Series Showcased in Singapore

Philippine broadcast GMA Network’s content distribution arm GMA Worldwide, recently participated in the Asia TV Forum market in Singapore.

Representing GMA Network at ATF 2022 were Jose Mari R. Abacan, first VP for Program Management; Nessa S. Valdellon, first VP for Public Affairs; Reena G. Garingan, consultant, Business Development and Strategic Content Partnerships; and Roxanne J. Barcelona, GMA Worldwide Division VP/consultant.

Showcased during the three-day event were series Maria Clara at Ibarra and Luv Is: Caught in His Arms.

The historical portal fantasy series Maria Clara at Ibarra tackles not only the rich history of the Philippines but also some of the most crucial issues in society. It follows the story of Klay, a Gen Z nursing student who time travels to the world of Noli Me Tangere. The series is bannered by 2016 Fantasporto International Best Actress Barbie Forteza as Klay, Julie Anne San Jose as Maria Clara, and Dennis Trillo as Ibarra.

LUV IS: Caught in His Arms is a collaboration project between GMA Network and Wattpad Webtoon Studios. An adaptation of the novel with the same title by Filipino author Ventrecanard, the series is top-billed by Sparkle artists Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay.