‘Art in War’ Doc to Debut on ARTE

German Producer Broadview, Ukrainian Producer Space and The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP) are wrapping up filming on documentary feature Art in War. The film will be debuting on ARTE in early Spring of 2023.

An exclusive interview with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, is featured in the documentary. The interview touches upon the changing attitudes towards Ukrainian art and artists, and the cultural initiatives aimed at increasing the role of Ukrainian culture in the international arena.

The feature covers stories of a variety of Ukrainian artists, sculptors and musicians, among them, Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk, known for his performance of ‘Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow’ in central Kiev in the early days of the war, and his ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ joint track with Pink Floyd. At the moment Khlyvnyuk is on the front line, participating in military operations, and that is where the Art in War crew met him.

Other artists featured in the film include Andrii Yermolenko, Volodymyr Bezrukyi, and sculptor Mykhailo Reva.