SVT Picks Up ‘Born to Fly’ from RBS

Following the success of The Real Mo Farah, winner of this year’s Rose d’Or Award for Best Documentary, Red Bull Studios (RBS) announced that SVT has picked up Born to Fly, a documentary feature telling the intimate story of the meteoric rise of the world’s greatest pole-vaulter of all time, the now 23-year-old U.S.-born, Swedish-American Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.

Born to Fly chronicles Duplantis’ journey to breaking world records and winning Olympic gold in Tokyo by the age of 21, fulfilling the lifelong dreams of a passionate child. Simultaneously, it is a coming-of-age tale in which a young man’s unrelenting drive clashes with his ability to navigate this new world.

SVT Sweden has boarded the project as broadcast partner and is set to premiere the doc on January 1 via streamer SVT Play, and on January 3 on broadcaster SVT1.

Directed by first-time U.S. filmmaker Brennan Robideaux, who spent six years following his fellow Lafyette, Louisiana, native Duplantis in his rise to fame from child prodigy, is co-producing the film with Red Bull Studios; William Ramsey, Robideaux and RBS’ Philipp Manderla are the producers.