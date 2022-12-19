Inter Medya Acquires Acun Medya’s ‘Tuzak’

Turkey’s Inter Medya has acquired the distribution rights of drama series Tuzak.

Produced by Acun Medya and Fabrika Yapım, the series tells the story of three siblings, Mahir, Umut and Umay, whose childhood was taken away from them. They soon discover that they are not connected at all. The story revolves around the siblings’ common quest for revenge in a world where it is hard to tell who is good and who is bad, what is real and what is fake.

Tuzak, released this past October, boasts a cast of internationally acclaimed names, including Akın Akınözü, Bensu Soral, Talat Bulut and Rıza Kocaoğlu.