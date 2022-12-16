Pegasus Spyware Scandal to Be Adapted Into a Series

Mediawan and Atlantique Productions have partnered to bring the Pegasus spyware scandal to the screen as a limited series. Mediawan has acquired the rights to the book Pegasus: How a Spy in Our Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy, by Laurent Richard and Sandrine Rigaud, alongside Mark Zwonitzer. The book will be published in January 2023 in the U.S.

The story unveils the revelations that blew the Pegasus scandal wide open to the world. Led and coordinated by Forbidden Stories, a non-profit created by Laurent Richard in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo massacre, with the support of Amnesty International, the project brought together a consortium of sixteen media organizations, that worked relentlessly to collect evidence around the globe.

They revealed how digital malware, manufactured and sold by Israeli company NSO, had been abused by many governments to spy on prominent human rights activists, dissidents, and top political figures. Among the victims were Jamal Khashoggi, Princess Latifa, President Macron, the Dalai Lama, and 50,000 other people. The Pegasus investigation received the E.U.’s top journalism prize as well as the RSF Press Freedom prize.