MIPDOC to Debut Screenings Summit at MIPTV

MIPDOC will expand its footprint during the 60th MIPTV next April, announcing a screenings summit for over 500 buyers, along with a new CANNESERIES documentary series selection, the return of the MIPDOC Screenings Library, and the build out of a 2,000 sqm MIPDOC & MIPFORMATS Producers Hub and Lounge in the Riviera Hall of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

The 25th MIPDOC International Documentary & Factual Co-Production Market runs within the MIPTV market (to be held on April 17-19, 2023 in Cannes) with one pass covering all. The inaugural MIPDOC International Buyers Screenings showcase will take place pre-MIPTV on the afternoon of Sunday, April 16 in the Debussy Theater at the Palais.

Running alongside MIPTV, the 6th edition of CANNESERIES (April 14-19, 2023) will introduce its first International Documentary Series Competition. MIPDOC buyers will have an exclusive first look at the selection during Sunday’s MIPDOC International Buyer Screenings, ahead of the CANNESERIES screenings scheduled for Monday, April 17.

The MIPDOC Screenings Library will also be active from April 16 and will offer buyers access to a wide range of documentary and factual titles onsite during the market and online post-show via OneMIP.

Re-shaped in 2022, the forthcoming MIPTV is expected to welcome more than 200 exhibitors and 2,500 buyers with participants hailing from 100 countries.