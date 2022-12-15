FOX Entertainment Signs Animation Deal with Rodney Rothman

FOX Entertainment and Modern Magic, a media company founded by Academy Award–winning filmmaker Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and producing partner, Adam Rosenberg, have entered into a broadcast direct agreement to develop animated programming for FOX Network.

Modern Magic will develop and produce a new wave of half-hour and hour-long animated series for FOX. Content created under this deal will be fully owned and distributed by FOX Entertainment and produced by its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. Modern Magic will also look to partner on a variety of projects with additional animation production studios under its deal with FOX and Bento Box.

“What I love about Rodney is there are no limits to his creative, comedic genius, whether it’s reimagining iconic franchises, shaping instant cult classics, or writing laughs for Letterman,” said Michael Thorn, president of Entertainment at FOX Entertainment.