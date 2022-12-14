Sabbatical Presents ‘The Best of the Best 2022’

Sabbatical Entertainment showcases The Best of the Best 2022, a show that encompasses this year’s protagonists, celebrities, unforgettable events, the best movies and sounds, and the television series that stood out the most.

The Best of the Best is an annual entertaining review of the year, a global commemoration conceived especially for the holidays. The special celebrates achievements, provides hope and inspiration, and highlights personalities and events. This year, for the fourth time, it will be broadcast on DIRECTV LATAM and will be available in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.