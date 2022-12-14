Lionsgate Partners with Parrot Analytics

Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group has partnered with Parrot Analytics in a multi-year marketing intelligence and innovation agreement. The partnership will enable Motion Picture Group to access Parrot Analytics’ entertainment analytics and valuation product suite as the studio looks to continue its success in today’s attention economy.

“In this time of unprecedented industry transformation, we continue to be focused on innovation and successful value-creation strategies for the studio and our partners,” said Whitney Harris, SVP, head of Data and Consumer Insights, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “The capabilities offered by Parrot Analytics will enhance our marketing analytics and enable faster and better decision making to unlock the full value of our IP.”

Parrot Analytics measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over two billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries.