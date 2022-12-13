Tubi Partners with CJ ENM

VoD service Tubi (a division of FOX Entertainment) has entered a content deal with Korea’s CJ ENM. The partnership will launch with over 75 Korean films, dramas and K-POP series, totaling 500 hours of content, to be added as a branded curated slate to Tubi’s non-English content offering beginning this month.

Titles to be made available starting this month include Squad 38, Reply 1994, Hogu’s Love, The Chronicles of Evil, A Werewolf Boy, Hindsight, and eight seasons of M Countdown. As one of Tubi’s fastest-growing categories for non-English content, Korean programming viewership has grown over 25 percent year-over-year on the platform.