TeletonUSA Celebrates 10 Years

Under the theme “10 Años Juntos” (10 Years Together), TelevisaUnivision is bringing Hispanic audiences the tenth edition of TeletonUSA, 17 hours of musical performances, surprise celebrity appearances, and themed programming in support of the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT). Starting December 17 at 10 am ET, the event will air live, coast-to-coast, on Univision with a simulcast on Galavisión in the U.S., and will stream on ViX throughout Latin America.

This year’s event will feature several can’t miss performances by Banda El Recodo, Banda Los Recoditos, Banda MS, Chiquis, El Dasa, Gente de Zona, Joss Favela, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis Coronel, Maria Becerra, Mau y Ricky, Natalia Jiménez, Pablo Montero, Paulina Rubio, and Raymix.

For the first time, TeletonUSA will host its phone bank from the Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT) in San Antonio, Texas.

This year’s hosts include Univision personalities Karla Martinez, Raúl González, Borja Voces, Rafael Araneda, Maity Interiano, and El Dasa who will be joined by Galilea Montijo, Carolina Sarassa, Lindsay Casinelli, Chiqui Delgado, Alan Tacher, Jomari Goyso, Tony Dandrades, Karina Banda, and Jose Figueroa as co-hosts.