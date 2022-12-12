Jeff Bezos and Michael Strahan Partner on ‘Blue Origin Space Rangers’

Genius Brands, Blue Origin, and SMAC Productions are set to develop and produce Blue Origin Space Rangers, an animated space adventure series for kids and families. The series will star a diverse group of global youth and include appearances by Michael Strahan and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Mainframe Studios, an affiliate of Genius Brands, will produce the animation.

Blue Origin Space Rangers will feature junior astronauts and adult leaders, who will live, create, and experiment together as they explore the infinite possibilities of life in space. Students will develop their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to tackle the challenges and opportunities of space for the benefit of Earth.

Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions and Andy Heyward of Genius Brands will serve as executive producers of the series. Michael Hirsh, who produced the original Star Wars animation of Ewoks and Droids, will produce alongside Michael Hefferon for Mainframe Studios.