‘Fast Forward’ Premieres on Rakuten TV

New Rakuten TV original series Fast Forward is now available on the European VoD platform. Produced by VICE Media Group, in partnership with the DigitalBits Foundation, the five episode docuseries presents a unique trip around the world to discover how emerging technological advances will affect our daily lives in the future.

Hosted by British journalist Nelufar Hedayat (pictured), the series features interviews with experts located all over Europe at companies that are at the forefront of technological innovations. Among them, engineer Greg Brittles from Tokamak Energy, social media star Tilly Lockey, and space environmentalist Moriba Jah. The series also features executives from DigitalBits, an open-source blockchain where brands are now advancing into the Web 3.0, and their their ambassador, soccer champion Francesco Totti.

Rakuten TV is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., one of the world’s leading internet services companies, offering a wide range of services for consumers and businesses, with a focus on e-commerce, fin-tech, digital content and communications.