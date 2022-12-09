Up the Ladder: FOX Entertainment

Allison Wallach has been elevated to president, Unscripted Programming, for FOX Entertainment. Wallach most recently served as executive vice president and head of FOX Entertainment’s unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE).

In her new, expanded role, Wallach will report directly to CEO Rob Wade and be responsible for overseeing FOX’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate. Additionally, she will manage Studio Ramsay Global, the production entity from Gordon Ramsay, the entertainment brand TMZ and continue to be responsible for FAE. A new executive vice president and head of the in-house production unit will be named in the coming weeks.

Moreover, Yasmin Rawji has been promoted to the newly created position of executive vice president, Unscripted – Network, of FOX Entertainment. She will be responsible for FOX’s reality slate and report directly to Wallach in Los Angeles. Most recently Rawji was senior vice president, Alternative Entertainment.