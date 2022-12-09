Kristen Stewart to Head Berlinale International Jury

American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart will be the president of the International Jury at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (running February 16-26, 2023).

Kristen Stewart is considered one of Hollywood’s major young talents. In 1999, at the age of nine, she celebrated her screen debut. Just three years later, she starred alongside Jodie Foster in David Fincher’s Panic Room and achieved wider public recognition. Her international breakthrough came with the five-part Twilight saga.

Most recently, she starred as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s film drama Spencer, garnering nominations for an Academy Award and at the Critics Choice Awards for Best Actress. She has just completed production on Love Me, opposite Steven Yeun and just wrapped production on Love Lies Bleeding, directed by Rose Glass.

Stewart is currently working on her feature-length directorial debut, the film adaptation of the bestseller “The Chronology of Water” by Lidia Yuknavitch.