Up the Ladder: The Lippin Group

The Lippin Group has promoted longtime senior executives Pamela Golum to president, Global Entertainment; Jim Benson to president, Corporate Communications, West Coast; and Jennifer Price-Keith to president, Television & Events. All will continue to report to chairman-CEO Dick Lippin. Additionally, Nazli Simno has been elevated to vice president, Business Operations, reporting to CFO Shelly Saarela.

In their new roles, Golum, Benson and Price-Keith will each continue working closely with the company’s teams across its three offices – Benson collaborating with senior corporate communications executives including Don Ciaramella, president, Corporate Communications, East Coast; Debbie Lawrence, managing director, London Office; as well as Matt Biscuiti in New York and Kevin Broderick in Los Angeles. Similarly, Golum and Price with senior consumer executives including Katie Fuchs in New York, Jeanne O’Keefe and Alex Uliantzeff in Los Angeles.

Golum, who has served as President, Entertainment, West Coast, since 2007, joined The Lippin Group at its inception in 1986 and has since served as the point person for many high-profile clients including Dick Wolf’s Law & Order, Chicago and FBI brands from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television.

Benson, formerly EVP of The Lippin Group, joined the firm in 2007 after a lengthy tenure overseeing corporate communications and publicity for Universal/Studio USA’s domestic and international television divisions.

Price-Keith, who joined the firm in 1993 as an assistant and rose through the ranks to formerly serve as EVP, brings wide-ranging experience in the television and entertainment industry to her new role. These have included managing all publicity aspects for major events including the Emmy Awards®, People’s Choice Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, among many others.

Simno, who joined The Lippin Group in 2008 and earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from California State University, Northridge, holds a range of responsibilities including office financial management and employee administration. She will continue working closely with Saarela.