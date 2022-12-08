Paramount+ Arrives in Germany

Paramount+ launches today in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, following the launch of the service in France on December 1, reaching now a total of 45 global markets. To celebrate the launch the company rolled out its blue carpet at a special event held at the UCI Luxe theater in Berlin and featuring a first look at some of the streamer’s premium content. Stars in attendance included Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount, 1883’s Marc Rissmann and Dani Levy, and the cast of The Sheik.

During the event it was also announced that the second season of Yellowjackets will debut this March across multiple global markets.

Paramount+ is investing in local content and talent, with a line-up of German originals, such as Der Scheich (The Sheik), about a con artist ridiculed as the village idiot, who reinvents himself as the heir of an Arabic fortune; Spotlight, about the talented students of the Berlin School of Arts; and crime series Samuel Beckett’s Chemistry of Death, based on the novel of the same name.