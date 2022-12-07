‘First Lady’ to Premiere on Netflix Philippines

GMA’s primetime series First Lady will start streaming on Netflix Philippines beginning December 9.

The romantic-drama series is the sequel to First Yaya (The First Nanny), which debuted on Netflix last July and follows the fairytale romance of president Glenn Acosta and first Lady Melody. This time around, the newlyweds navigate new territory and try to balance change, tradition and the challenges in their marriage. As Glenn seeks another term for his presidency, Melody needs to reassess and find her place once more in her husband’s chaotic and busy life.

The series stars Gabby Concepcion as president Glenn and Sanya Lopez as first lady Melody.