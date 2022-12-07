108 Media Acquires Piccadilly Pictures

London and Singapore-based international content investment studio 108 Media is acquiring a majority stake in London-based film and TV financing firm Piccadilly Pictures. In addition to this expansion in Europe, 108 Media will also launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC, a new content investment fund headquartered in Singapore for the pan-Asian region focusing on credit-based opportunities across the creative IP infrastructure.

At the lead of both Piccadilly entities will continue to be co-founders Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. They will work directly with 108 Media CEO, London-based Abhi Rastogi, and 108 Media president, Justin Deimen in Singapore.

Piccadilly Pictures and its associated businesses have raised and arranged approximately £150 million in the last decades. Notable films in its recent financing slate include the upcoming Helen Mirren-starrer Golda, Storm Boy with Geoffrey Rush, Mandy with Nicolas Cage, shark creature-feature Great White, and Close with Noomi Rapace. 108 Media recently struck a co-financing deal with BritBox International on Inspector Singh, which goes into production in January 2023, and announced a showrunner partnership with horror maestro Neil Marshall on Nightshade, his first TV series since Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot.

108 Media’s integrated expansion includes the recent acquisition of DCD Rights and its subsidiaries, an investment in Singapore-based animation IP specialists Robot Playground Media, and a majority stake in production company Revolution Media.