Multicom Entertainment Group is a world-class independent distribution company with a focus on the global television market and all digital media platforms including OTT, mobile and pay-per-view. TheArchive is a channel dedicated to rare, retro, and 4K restored films and classic TV. TheGrapevine channel will enlighten and inspire with true stories, interviews, documentaries, music, and reality programming. The Audrey Hepburn Story and Blonde (pictured) are biographical dramas of Hollywood’s most famous actresses, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. Audrey Hepburn’s story spans from her early childhood living in Nazi-occupied Holland, to making it big in the U.S. as a movie star. Tenderly juxtaposing Marilyn Monroe’s status as a Hollywood icon with her private personality, Blonde paints a picture that conveys who both Marilyn and Norma Jean really were. The Arthur Cohn Collection features restored titles from the internationally acclaimed Arthur Cohn library, including ‘One Day in September,’ ‘White Lies,’ and ‘Black and White in Color.’ The Neil LaBute Short Film and Series Collection features nine titles ranging from 2010-2017 that were written and/or directed by Neil LaBute.