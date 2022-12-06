Kanal D Content Highlights

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Kanal D, the Turkish broadcast TV channel. The distribution arm represents drama series That Girl (pictured), about Zeynep who dreams of leaving her miserable life behind. She works as a cleaner at Ozan’s home, and this house is about to change her life. In Love & Hate, famous young actor Tolga is at the top of his career but dissatisfied with life, and Asya dreams of studying at university but works as a shop assistant. Their worlds will collide. Three Sisters revolves around Türkan, Dönüş, and Derya, who, after living their fairytale family life, will all face harsh realities. Medical drama Hekimoğlu chronicles the day-to-day activities of Ateş Hekimolu, an introverted, funny, and maverick medical genius who does whatever it takes to practice medicine. In premium drama Ruthless City, when the Yılmaz Family steps into the Karaçay family’s glamorous world, a dirty secret will rock the lives of both families.

