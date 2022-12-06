Global Agency Content Highlights

Global Agency presents a portfolio of powerful dramas and innovative formats. Drama One Love (pictured) portrays when the idealistic Doga falls hopelessly in love with the charming Fatih, a man from a devout family whose values clash with those of her mother. Lonely Hearts centers on two couples who are passionately in love but torn in different directions by the dramatic conflicts running through their families. In crime drama The Private School, children of the most powerful families enter a nightmare after a teacher asks them to anonymously write about their future dreams and one of them details a gruesome murder. Each student becomes a suspect when one of them is found murdered, and Detective Fikret must unearth the truth. Dark comedy The Usual Suspects revolves around three fearless housewives who kill their abusive husbands and get sucked into an electrifying battle with the mafia and police. They must use their charm to outwit the detective and his suspicious assistant. In drama Vendetta, Dilan and Baran are forced into a marriage to end a blood feud between their parents, which leaves Baran struggling to bring peace to a conflict-filled family.