All3Media Content Highlights

All3Media International distributes award-winning TV programs to broadcasters and media platforms around the world. The company’s ATF slate highlights The Larkins (Series 2) (pictured). Set in the idyllic Kent countryside, the adventures of the larger-than-life Larkin family return with heart-warming scripts and a fantastic cast of memorable characters. A modern and forensic exploration of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, The Real Crown (w/t) shares exhaustive research, unseen footage, and new revelations to capture the triumphs and defeats of Europe’s greatest dynasty. The visually stunning Saving Venice reveals a race against time as it follows the city’s remarkable battle with the elements, while exploring the challenge of building one of the 21st century’s most ambitious engineering projects. Date or Drop is a fun dating format where lucky singles hear about their potential date – if they hear something they don’t like, the culprit drops through a trapdoor. Factual entertainment format The Dog House looks at the heart-warming work of a human/hound matchmaking team whose ultimate goal is to find every dog a new human to love.