TV3 and NBCUniversal Ink Multi-Year Baltics Deal

TV3 Group has signed multiple long-term deals with NBCUniversal Global Distribution, to bring NBCUniversal’s content to TV3’s viewers in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

These deals encompass first run and library films and scripted TV series, animated series, Telemundo Súper Series, TV movies and direct-to-video movies, as well as unscripted series from NBCUniversal.

Belinda Menendez, president and CRO for NBCUniversal Global Distribution, said about the deals: “We take great pride in the breadth and quality of NBCUniversal’s content portfolio and are delighted that we’ll be able to entertain Baltic viewers with our outstanding films and TV series for many years to come through this new partnership with TV3 Group.”

Part of this agreement are films in the blockbuster Jurassic, Bourne and Fast franchises; animated films such as Abominable, Trolls World Tour, The Croods: A New Age, and Minions: The Rise of Gru (pictured); Academy Award-winning movies including Belfast and BlacKkKlansman; period films such as Downton Abbey and Emma; and musicals like Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Cats and Dear Evan Hansen.

This in addition to a slate of current scripted drama and comedy series. TV3 Group has also acquired animated kids series, including Dragons: Race to the Edge; All Hail King Julien, Zafari and Curious George.

Photo courtesy: Universal