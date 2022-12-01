‘The Head’ S2 to Premiere on December 22

Spain-based The Mediapro Studio unveiled the teaser trailer with the first images of the second season of survival thriller The Head, whose world premiere will take place in Spain and the U.S. on December 22 on HBO Max.

Produced by The Mediapro Studio in association with Hulu Japan, all six episodes of the second installment are directed by Jorge Dorado. Leading the cast is once again John Lynch (The Terror, The Hunt) in the role of biologist Arthur Wilde, who carries out a key mission to ensure the survival of the planet. The story takes place at Nemo Point, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the farthest location from the mainland.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution handles international distribution of the series, whose first season has been sold to over 90 countries.